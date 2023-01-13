World

Turkish parliament speaker protests to Swedish colleague over PKK action

ANKARA, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Sentop spoke by phone with his Swedish counterpart Andreas Norlen, expressed Ankara’s protest after the action of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in Turkey in Stockholm, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, a rally by PKK supporters took place in Stockholm, where they made a number of insulting statements and gestures against the incumbent Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. A RIA Novosti source reported that the Swedish ambassador in Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and a protest was expressed to him in connection with the action. The speaker of the Turkish parliament, Mustafa Sentop, in turn, canceled the previously planned visit of his Swedish colleague to Ankara. The Turkish president’s lawyer filed an application with the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the action, and a criminal case was initiated.
“After canceling the visit of the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Andreas Norlen to Turkey on January 17, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop held a telephone conversation with Norlen and expressed Turkey’s reaction to the terrorist organization’s act. Parliament Speaker Sentop said: “This incident caused great outrage in public opinion. We urgently expect that the perpetrators of this act will be identified, the necessary measures will be taken and specific steps will be taken to prevent such incidents,” the source said.
Ankara called the condition for progress on the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO

