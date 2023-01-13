Saharawi Polisario Front begins its XVI Congress in Dakhla | News

Report This Content

The sixteenth conference of the Polisario Front of the Saharawi Arab Republic will begin this Friday in the state of Dakhla where more than 2,000 experts will participate to discuss the total independence of Morocco.

Saharawi Liberation Army launches attacks against Moroccan troops

Under the motto “Escalation of the fighting to expel the occupation and complete sovereignty”, the event will be the most important in the last three decades and the first since the resumption of the war in November 2020.

As a fundamental axis of the agenda, it is expected to discuss the need to increase military capabilities on the different open fronts with the aim of achieving definitive victory over the Moroccan occupation troops.

The details are finalized and hundreds of congressmen begin to arrive at the XVI Congress of the Polisario Front, described as historic, which promises a new strategy of military escalation never seen before in the area to liberate the Western Sahara occupied by Morocco. pic.twitter.com/c5Q32lkpuq

—Taleb Alisalem (@TalebSahara)

January 13, 2023

In the same way, possible amendments to the Magna Carta, the reports of the outgoing leadership, the election of the National Secretariat and the General Secretary of the Polisario Front will be addressed.

In this sense, the Arab authorities will seek to consolidate the State structures, as well as the implementation of measures to improve the situation of the refugee camps, which have significantly increased their dependence on international aid.

At the same time, the conclave will discuss how to increase international projection for the sake of greater recognition. Although relations with some countries have been reestablished in Latin America, the European continent continues its hostile policy against the Saharawi cause.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Saguia El Hamra and Valle del Oro, known as the Polisario Front, was founded in May 1973 in order to fight against the foreign occupation, then in charge of Franco’s Spain, which, in the preamble to the death of Franco, handed it over to Morocco and Mauritania.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



