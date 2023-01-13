Yerevan said that Armenia should not become an anti-Russian base

YEREVAN, Jan 13 – RIA Novosti. Kristine Vardanyan, a member of the Armenian parliament from the “Armenia” opposition faction, said that the republic should not become an “anti-Russian foothold.”

According to her, less than 3,000 Russian peacekeepers ensure the security of 120,000 Armenians under blockade in Karabakh. There are few of them, and this is understood by those who visited Karabakh after November 2020, when the tripartite ceasefire statement was signed. “Therefore, Armenia must develop relations with traditional allies, as well as look for new ones, but Armenia cannot turn into an anti-Russian springboard,” Vardanyan wrote on social networks.

Recently, criticism of Russian peacekeepers has become more frequent among Armenian politicians. In particular, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that Russian peacekeepers allegedly do not fulfill their obligations regarding control over the Lachin corridor in Karabakh, this statement was made despite the efforts of the Russian side to unblock it. In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out that the Russian peacekeeping contingent is clearly fulfilling its tasks, but “the situation is very difficult.”

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia continues to work on the complete unblocking of the Lachin corridor, it is necessary to find a solution acceptable to all parties. According to her, Russia does not intend to engage in populism, but substantive work to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”