“Relations between Russia and the West are now in a state of disrepair, if any relations exist at all. And, of course, there is a serious lack of trust, which is the biggest problem. ) Merkel and Mr. (Francois) Hollande about using the Minsk agreements to arm Ukraine. This destroys any trust without a doubt. It is very difficult to understand how we can sit down and negotiate with such leaders. If we add to this what we were told about non-expansion of NATO in the 90s and later. Of course, all this creates a huge bubble of lies that we face in negotiations with the West,” Polyansky said on the air of the British radio station LBC.