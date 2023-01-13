World

The mission of Russia to the UN called the biggest problem in relations with the West

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 39 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that the lack of trust between Russia and the West is the biggest problem in relations between them.
“Relations between Russia and the West are now in a state of disrepair, if any relations exist at all. And, of course, there is a serious lack of trust, which is the biggest problem. ) Merkel and Mr. (Francois) Hollande about using the Minsk agreements to arm Ukraine. This destroys any trust without a doubt. It is very difficult to understand how we can sit down and negotiate with such leaders. If we add to this what we were told about non-expansion of NATO in the 90s and later. Of course, all this creates a huge bubble of lies that we face in negotiations with the West,” Polyansky said on the air of the British radio station LBC.
According to Polyansky, much in the negotiation process between Russia and the West needs to be reworked.
Yesterday, 22:57

The West was not going to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, said Nebenzya

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 39 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Yerevan said that Armenia should not become an anti-Russian base

6 mins ago

A foreigner was detained in Norway for illegally crossing the border with Russia

23 mins ago

A source in the Foreign Ministry confirmed the return of the American Dudley to his homeland

55 mins ago

Ambassador in Tallinn criticized the initiative to confiscate Russian assets

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.