The mission of Russia to the UN called the biggest problem in relations with the West

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said that the lack of trust between Russia and the West is the biggest problem in relations between them.
“Relations between Russia and the West are now in a state of disrepair, if any relations exist at all. And, of course, there is a serious lack of trust, which is the biggest problem. ) Merkel and Mr. (Francois) Hollande about using the Minsk agreements to arm Ukraine. This destroys any trust without a doubt. It is very difficult to understand how we can sit down and negotiate with such leaders. If we add to this what we were told about non-expansion of NATO in the 90s and later. Of course, all this creates a huge bubble of lies that we face in negotiations with the West,” Polyansky said on the air of the British radio station LBC.
According to Polyansky, much in the negotiation process between Russia and the West needs to be reworked.
