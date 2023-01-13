World

A source in the Foreign Ministry confirmed the return of the American Dudley to his homeland

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The story with US citizen Taylor Dudley has a humanitarian dimension, ended “in normal mode,” a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told RIA Novosti.
“Taylor Dudley was detained on April 25 last year in Kaliningrad after illegally crossing the Russian-Polish border … The Russian Foreign Ministry duly notified the US Embassy in Moscow about the incident, which confirmed the identity of the detainee and the presence of a mental illness requiring constant medical supervision” , he said.
December 9, 2022, 15:34

American woman Krivanek deported from Russia

Earlier, an American prisoner exchange broker, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, confirmed to RIA Novosti that US citizen Taylor Dudley was returning home after being released from detention in Russia.
According to the source, “subsequently, by a court decision, the measure of restraint was changed for the American with the transfer under the supervision of doctors to a specialized medical institution.” He added that upon completion of the administrative procedures required for expulsion, on January 12, Dudley was taken to the Bagrationovsk automobile checkpoint (located in the Kaliningrad region), where he crossed the border.
“Thus, this story, which certainly has a humanitarian dimension, ended in a satisfactory way – as they say, in a “regular mode,” he concluded.
Dudley was taken into custody last year while crossing the border of the Kaliningrad region with Poland, after he entered the Kaliningrad region from Poland, where he took part in a music festival, for unclear purposes.
Yesterday, 08:00

The game for a long time: in the States they decided that they benefited from a protracted war with Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 55 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Yerevan said that Armenia should not become an anti-Russian base

6 mins ago

A foreigner was detained in Norway for illegally crossing the border with Russia

23 mins ago

The mission of Russia to the UN called the biggest problem in relations with the West

39 mins ago

Ambassador in Tallinn criticized the initiative to confiscate Russian assets

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.