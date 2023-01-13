World
Ambassador in Tallinn criticized the initiative to confiscate Russian assets
“Estonia has now come up with a new initiative to confiscate Russian property abroad. In Estonia itself, there are few of our assets, frankly speaking, according to their estimates – 20 million (the currency is not specified – ed.), There is an estimate that it is somewhat more, but this is not important , there are no state assets here,” the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
According to him, “any legal grounds for implementing such a decision have dried up.”
“Therefore, from a legal point of view, this is an absolutely hopeless initiative,” he added.
