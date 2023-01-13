World

Ambassador in Tallinn criticized the initiative to confiscate Russian assets

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Estonia’s initiative to confiscate Russia’s assets has no legal prospects, Moscow has no state-owned assets in Tallinn, and the share of private assets is small, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipaev said on Friday.
“Estonia has now come up with a new initiative to confiscate Russian property abroad. In Estonia itself, there are few of our assets, frankly speaking, according to their estimates – 20 million (the currency is not specified – ed.), There is an estimate that it is somewhat more, but this is not important , there are no state assets here,” the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
According to him, “any legal grounds for implementing such a decision have dried up.”
“Therefore, from a legal point of view, this is an absolutely hopeless initiative,” he added.
The Russian Ambassador spoke about the campaign in Estonia to damage the cars of diplomats

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

