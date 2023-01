Ambassador in Tallinn criticized the initiative to confiscate Russian assets

Estonia’s initiative to confiscate Russia’s assets has no legal prospects, Moscow has no state-owned assets in Tallinn, and the share of private assets is small, Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipaev said on Friday.

“Estonia has now come up with a new initiative to confiscate Russian property abroad. In Estonia itself, there are few of our assets, frankly speaking, according to their estimates – 20 million (the currency is not specified – ed.), There is an estimate that it is somewhat more, but this is not important , there are no state assets here,” the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.