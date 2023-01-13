World

The Ukrainian city of Pervomaisky fell under decommunization

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The names of streets associated with Russia and the USSR were changed in the city of Pervomaisky, Kharkiv region, Mayor Nikolai Baksheev said on Friday, adding that the city itself would be renamed in the future.
“Yesterday, an online meeting of an extraordinary session of the city council was held. Among the decisions made is a list of new street names in our community that fell under the decommunization law,” he said in a video message published on his Telegram channel.
By the decision of the Pervomaisky City Council, Pushkin Street was renamed Grigory Skovoroda Street, Lomonosov Street became Akademicheskaya Street, and Turgenev Street became Literaturnaya Street. Streets named after biologist Ivan Michurin, cosmonauts Vladimir Komarov and Yuri Gagarin were also renamed.
According to Baksheev, in the near future it is planned to rename the city of Pervomaisky, but the new name has not yet been chosen.
The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on decommunization was passed. Recently, the Ukrainian authorities have begun to fight not only with Soviet history, but with everything connected with Russia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years. He noted that Russia wants to see Ukraine as friendly, without a ban on the Russian language and Russian culture.
