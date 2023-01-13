The Russian Ambassador spoke about the campaign in Estonia to damage the cars of diplomats

Russian Ambassador to Tallinn Vladimir Lipaev said that a campaign was carried out in Estonia to cause damage to the cars of the diplomatic mission, none of the perpetrators was found.

“It comes to frankly hooligan actions. Recently, there was a campaign to cause damage to our vehicles, either 15 or 16 cars were scratched. And, of course, none of the culprits was found. Now the campaign has stopped, but, as I understand it, insurance companies intervened , they are tired of paying damages,” the diplomat said on the air of the Rossiya 24 TV channel.