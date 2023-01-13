NATO will transfer AWACS aircraft systems to Romania to track Russia

“NATO will deploy AWACS air systems in Bucharest. The arrival of the aircraft is scheduled for January 17, 2023, they will support the strengthened presence of the alliance in the region and monitor Russia’s military activity,” the message says.

NATO linked the transfer of aircraft systems with the Russian special operation in Ukraine and stated that “there should be no doubt about NATO’s determination to defend every centimeter of the territory of the alliance.” They pointed out that “AWACS systems can detect aircraft at a distance of hundreds of kilometers, which makes them a key element for the deterrence and defense of NATO.”