German and British tanks Leopard 2 and Challenger 2, which the West agreed to supply to Kyiv, are unlikely to fight in the Donbass, writes the American portal Military Watch.

As noted in the publication, the reason lies in the complex maintenance of vehicles and their effectiveness in combat.

“Both tanks are significantly heavier than those currently used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and will require significantly more fuel and maintenance. The weight makes them less suitable for operations on narrow roads or in cities, and their lack of automatic loaders means they will need approximately a third more crew than Soviet-designed tanks,” the article says.

In addition, as the authors of the publication pointed out, the reputation of tanks is “irreparably tarnished”, since even Turkish generals described the experience of using these vehicles as “painful”.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.

Against this backdrop, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv with tens of billions of dollars worth of arms supplies. Moscow has repeatedly stated that military assistance only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.