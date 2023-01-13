BELGRADE, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The Serbian authorities oppose the membership of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in the UN, the recognition of Kosovo’s independence, as well as the revision of the previously reached agreements between Belgrade and Pristina, said Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic.

US State Department adviser Derek Scholle visited North Macedonia on Wednesday, then traveled to Pristina, where he spoke with self-proclaimed Kosovo President Vyosa Osmani and “Prime Minister” Albin Kurti, who said negotiations with Belgrade should be based on “mutual recognition.” On Thursday evening, the State Department adviser was received in the capital of Serbia by the head of state Aleksandar Vučić, and then by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

In Belgrade, Cholle pointed out that the United States , in settling relations between the authorities of Serbia and the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, is guided by the “Franco-German” proposal.

“There will be no new negotiations on the agreements already reached, more precisely on the formation of the Community of Serbian Communities. No recognition of Kosovo. No consent to Kosovo’s membership in the UN. The security of the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija must be guaranteed,” Dacic voiced the unified position of the Serbian leadership on TV. Prva following the meeting.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday pointed to outside pressure on Belgrade to secure UN membership for the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in the context of an upcoming visit to Serbia by a US State Department adviser. Earlier, he suggested that the West would require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo as soon as Belgrade supported sanctions against Russia.

The head of the Committee on Kosovo and Metohija of the Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia, Milovan Dretsun, told RIA Novosti in November that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, with the support of the EU and the United States , are promoting an unacceptable “Franco-German” proposal on the actual recognition of independence and the admission of Pristina to the agenda of negotiations with Belgrade in Brussels at the UN.