Media: Turkey may offer Europe new alternatives for gas supplies

ANKARA, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Turkey, after discovering new gas reserves in the Black Sea, can offer new supply Turkey, after discovering new gas reserves in the Black Sea, can offer new supply alternatives for a number of European countries, the TRT Haber TV channel reported on Friday.

Turkey in 2020 discovered a large gas field in the Black Sea, the volume of which was estimated at 540 billion cubic meters. Then President Tayyip Erdogan called the field the largest in the country. He also reported that a gas field with reserves of 58 billion cubic meters was discovered in the Black Sea, the reserves estimate was increased to 652 billion, and the total gas reserves in the Black Sea reached 710 billion cubic meters and are worth $ 1 trillion on international markets.

Yesterday, 14:59 Hungary does not want to give up Russian gas in favor of Western

“The signing of an agreement between Turkey and Bulgaria on natural gas trade is a notable event for the EU and the Balkan countries. The renewed gas discovered by Ankara in the Black Sea and its powerful gas infrastructure may offer new alternatives for some European countries,” the TV channel said.

It is reported that Ankara is already able to supply gas from 15 different countries through pipelines and through terminals.

“This position of Turkey is incomparably better than that of the EU member states, which, after the war between Ukraine and Russia, faced serious problems in terms of security of supply and prices. For example, Germany , which planned to build an LNG terminal in the 1980s, but did choice in favor of pipeline gas, only recently managed to sell its first LNG plant,” the TV channel stressed.

January 11, 18:18 The study showed who the inhabitants of the European Union blame for the energy crisis

According to the channel, Turkey’s recent deal with Bulgaria on cooperation in the field of gas supplies has also attracted the attention of the Balkan countries and countries of Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, especially North Macedonia, Moldova and Romania, to Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish Botaş and Bulgarian Bulgargaz signed a contract to supply Bulgaria with 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

“The fact that the next stop of Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, after Bulgaria is North Macedonia, is an even more significant event in this sense,” TRT Haber stressed.