A tornado leaves at least six dead in Alabama, USA | News

At least six people died on Thursday after the passage of a tornado in the US state of Alabama, in the south of the North American country.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey confirmed the deaths of the six people in Autauga County via Twitter and sent a message of condolences to the families of the victims.

Following the passage of the tornado, Governor Ivery declared a state of emergency in six counties, noting that parts of the state were shaken by the weather phenomenon.

I am sad to have learned that six Alabamians were lost to the storms that ravaged across our state. My prayers are with their loved ones and communities. We are far too familiar with devastating weather, but our people are resilient. We will get through it and be stronger for it.

— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey)

January 13, 2023

The mayor of the city of Selma, asked the residents of the town to stay in their homes due to the damage caused by the passage of the tornado that left significant damage in the area.

We have already seen parts of the state rattled by this severe weather system, which is why I have issued a state of emergency for six of our counties that were in the path of Mother Nature‘s wrath: Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa. #alpolitics (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DL3wIKRUdB

— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey)

January 12, 2023

Alabama authorities indicated that the tornado continued toward the state of Georgia, where the National Weather Service (SMN) maintained tornado watches in effect at nightfall.

The SMN i that could affect 35 million people.

Due to the weather alert, several flights to and from the Atlanta International Airport, Georgia have been canceled, according to US media.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



