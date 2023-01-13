Republican Santos called conditions for resignation

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. George Santos, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Republican Party, who was at the center of a scandal due to inconsistencies and fakes in his biography, said he would only resign “if 142,000 people ask him,” NBC reported. George Santos, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from the Republican Party, who was at the center of a scandal due to inconsistencies and fakes in his biography, said he would only resign “if 142,000 people ask him,” NBC reported.

According to the channel, Santos was referring to the 142,000 voters who voted for him in the congressional elections in November. According to him, he will remain in Congress “until the same 142,000 say they don’t want” to see him there.

Earlier, Santos, amid the scandal, repeatedly stated that he was not going to resign.

On Tuesday, Democratic members of the US House of Representatives Dan Goldman and Richie Torres asked the House Ethics Committee to investigate Santos. According to them, the Republican’s financial statements for 2020 and 2022 appear “sparse” and “confusing”, and Santos himself did not file them in a timely manner as part of the election campaign.

In December, the New York Times published an exposé about the many inconsistencies in Santos’ biography. Against this background, the congressman admitted that he provided voters with false information about himself, including reporting that he had a higher education and indicating that his mother was Jewish and her parents fled Europe during World War II. Reports that Santos worked for investment banks Goldman Sachs and Citigroup were also false.

Fox News later reported that New York prosecutors were investigating Santos.