Poland changed the law on the Armed Forces to receive funds from the EU recovery fund

WARSAW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The Sejm of Poland adopted amendments to the law on the Supreme Court in order to receive funds from the European Fund for Recovery after the Coronavirus Pandemic, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.

In June, the European Commission approved a recovery plan for Poland’s coronavirus-hit economy totaling more than 35 billion euros. The Polish Plan (KPO) was approved with a delay and despite the EU’s continued claims to Warsaw in terms of complying with European rule of law norms. However, later the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU would allocate these funds to Poland only if the reforms insisted on by the EC are implemented.

The key change is that the disciplinary cases of judges of the Supreme Court and courts of general jurisdiction will now be considered by the Supreme Administrative Court, and not by the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court. He will also take care of the immunity of judges and permission for their provisional arrest.

During Friday’s vote, 203 deputies voted in favor, 52 against and 189 abstained.

The Sejm was supposed to consider the project back in December, but it was removed from the agenda, as the Minister of Justice, Prosecutor General Zbigniew Zybro said that his Solidary Poland party, a collaborator of the ruling Law and Justice party, would not support the change. In his opinion, the proposed changes are contrary to the constitution and will lead to chaos in the Polish judicial system.

Now the law will go to the Polish Senate, where it is likely to be vetoed, since the majority of members of the upper house of parliament represent the opposition. Then the document will return to the Diet again.

The leaders of the EU countries at the summit in Brussels in December 2020 agreed on a multi-year EU financial plan and a fund for the recovery of the European economy, which were previously blocked by Poland and Hungary. The claims of Poland and Hungary concerned the intention of other countries to link the allocation of money from the EU budget to issues of the rule of law in individual countries.

In July 2020, after one of the longest EU summits in history, leaders agreed on a €750 billion package to finance the recovery of Europe, whose economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. This emergency aid package is linked to the EU’s 1.08 trillion multi-year financial plan and includes the possibility of issuing soft loans and subsidies to the countries of the union.

The introduction of a “conditional mechanism” was insisted on by the countries of Western and Northern Europe to ensure that the recipient states of pan-European funds adhere to the values ​​​​and norms of the European Union and that the EU has a mechanism to stop such funding in case of deviation from the norms. The “conditional mechanism” is being introduced against the backdrop of years of disagreements in the EU, primarily because of the actions of the Polish and Hungarian authorities, who are criticized by Western European countries for inconsistent policies with the principles of the rule of law.