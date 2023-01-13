World

CPC commissioned additional capacity of the oil pipeline

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has commissioned additional capacity of the oil pipeline and is fully prepared to transport increased volumes of oil in the coming year, CPC said.
“Regarding the operational prospects for 2023, the CPC General Director noted that the consortium is fully prepared to transport increased volumes of hydrocarbons, taking into account the additional pipeline capacity already received from the implementation of the Debottlenecking Program,” the CPC head said in a statement following the meeting. Nikolai Gorban and Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov.
Kaztransoil: The Russian Ministry of Energy approved the transit of Kazakh oil to Germany

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

