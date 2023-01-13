World
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges London to abandon ‘colonial dreams’ of Hong Kong
December 14, 2022, 20:08
“We would like to emphasize once again that the British side ignores the fact that Hong Kong has long returned to its homeland, publishes the so-called semi-annual report on the Hong Kong issue year after year, grossly interferes in the affairs of Hong Kong and the internal affairs of the PRC, and seriously violates international law and basic norms. international relations, China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and strong protest,” the diplomat said.
The diplomat also stressed that since the return of Hong Kong, the UK has no sovereignty, administrative power or control over Hong Kong. The legal basis for the administration of Hong Kong by the Chinese government is the Chinese constitution and the Basic Law of Hong Kong, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Wang added.
November 16, 2022, 08:00
Hong Kong Island was given to Great Britain under the Treaty of Nanjing in 1842 after Great Britain defeated China in the first Opium War. In May 1898, the British leased the entire territory of the Kowloon Peninsula for almost a century. As the end of the lease approached, the UK and China entered into negotiations, and in 1984 a declaration was signed ceding Hong Kong to the PRC on 1 July 1997. According to the declaration, Hong Kong was given the right to have its own executive, legislative and judicial systems, as well as to pursue an independent immigration and tax policy.
The regional government was given the right to independently conclude bilateral international agreements with third countries in the areas of economic and cultural cooperation. Hong Kong, according to the declaration, must maintain broad autonomy until 2047.
However, after the adoption of the Hong Kong National Security Protection Act, which came into force on June 30, 2020, the West began to actively criticize China, and in the UK they said that Beijing violated its legal obligations by undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, and used the law passed last year on national security to restrict the freedoms of Hong Kong residents. Beijing denies all allegations.
July 1, 2022, 07:14
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
