Chinese Foreign Ministry urges London to abandon ‘colonial dreams’ of Hong Kong

BEIJING, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Hong Kong is part of China, the UK should stop interfering in China‘s internal affairs, as well as cast aside “dreams of colonialism,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday.
Earlier, the UK accused China of violating the Joint Sino-British Declaration on the transfer of Hong Kong to China, follows from the British Foreign Office’s semi-annual report on the situation in Hong Kong.
December 14, 2022, 20:08

China recalls diplomats from Britain demanding to lift immunity

“We would like to emphasize once again that the British side ignores the fact that Hong Kong has long returned to its homeland, publishes the so-called semi-annual report on the Hong Kong issue year after year, grossly interferes in the affairs of Hong Kong and the internal affairs of the PRC, and seriously violates international law and basic norms. international relations, China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and strong protest,” the diplomat said.
Wang Wenbin called on the UK to “cast aside the old dreams of colonialism”, respect China‘s sovereignty, and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China‘s domestic politics.
The diplomat also stressed that since the return of Hong Kong, the UK has no sovereignty, administrative power or control over Hong Kong. The legal basis for the administration of Hong Kong by the Chinese government is the Chinese constitution and the Basic Law of Hong Kong, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration, Wang added.
November 16, 2022, 08:00

Change is inevitable. Why Western leaders decided to be friends with China

Hong Kong Island was given to Great Britain under the Treaty of Nanjing in 1842 after Great Britain defeated China in the first Opium War. In May 1898, the British leased the entire territory of the Kowloon Peninsula for almost a century. As the end of the lease approached, the UK and China entered into negotiations, and in 1984 a declaration was signed ceding Hong Kong to the PRC on 1 July 1997. According to the declaration, Hong Kong was given the right to have its own executive, legislative and judicial systems, as well as to pursue an independent immigration and tax policy.
The regional government was given the right to independently conclude bilateral international agreements with third countries in the areas of economic and cultural cooperation. Hong Kong, according to the declaration, must maintain broad autonomy until 2047.
However, after the adoption of the Hong Kong National Security Protection Act, which came into force on June 30, 2020, the West began to actively criticize China, and in the UK they said that Beijing violated its legal obligations by undermining Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, and used the law passed last year on national security to restrict the freedoms of Hong Kong residents. Beijing denies all allegations.
July 1, 2022, 07:14

Xi Jinping reveals who should rule Hong Kong

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

