Chinese Foreign Ministry urges London to abandon ‘colonial dreams’ of Hong Kong

Hong Kong Island was given to Great Britain under the Treaty of Nanjing in 1842 after Great Britain defeated China in the first Opium War. In May 1898, the British leased the entire territory of the Kowloon Peninsula for almost a century. As the end of the lease approached, the UK and China entered into negotiations, and in 1984 a declaration was signed ceding Hong Kong to the PRC on 1 July 1997. According to the declaration, Hong Kong was given the right to have its own executive, legislative and judicial systems, as well as to pursue an independent immigration and tax policy.