World
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges US and Japan to abandon Cold War mentality
BEIJING, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Washington and Tokyo must abandon the Cold War mentality and not undermine stability in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday.
“We call on the US and Japan to abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices, stop creating imaginary enemies, stop introducing a new Cold War mentality in the Asia-Pacific region, and not undermine regional stability,” the diplomat said.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a press conference with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the US and Japan view China as the greatest strategic threat. According to him, the parties “agree that the PRC is the greatest strategic threat that we, our allies and partners face.”
