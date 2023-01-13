World

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges US and Japan to abandon Cold War mentality

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BEIJING, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Washington and Tokyo must abandon the Cold War mentality and not undermine stability in the Asia-Pacific region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday.
“We call on the US and Japan to abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices, stop creating imaginary enemies, stop introducing a new Cold War mentality in the Asia-Pacific region, and not undermine regional stability,” the diplomat said.
December 29, 2022, 08:00

China has deprived the West of its last hopes

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a press conference with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the US and Japan view China as the greatest strategic threat. According to him, the parties “agree that the PRC is the greatest strategic threat that we, our allies and partners face.”
Hayashi, in turn, added that China presents an “unprecedented” challenge, but Japan and China need a constructive and stable relationship for peace in the international community.
December 30, 2022, 08:00

Russia, China, Iran and North Korea failed to fulfill the role assigned to them by the United States

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

CPC commissioned additional capacity of the oil pipeline

27 mins ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges London to abandon ‘colonial dreams’ of Hong Kong

44 mins ago

Ukraine apologizes to Philippines for violating diplomatic practice

1 hour ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry comments on US bill to ban oil sales to China

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.