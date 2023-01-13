Ukraine apologizes to Philippines for violating diplomatic practice

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. A Ukrainian diplomat apologized on Philippine television for remarks in the press that the Philippines did not respond to requests for a simple telephone conversation between the presidents of the two countries. A Ukrainian diplomat apologized on Philippine television for remarks in the press that the Philippines did not respond to requests for a simple telephone conversation between the presidents of the two countries.

As previously reported, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Malaysia Denys Mykhailyuk told reporters that since June 2022, Ukrainian diplomats tried to contact Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. twice a month, but received no answer. In response, the Philippine Foreign Ministry reproached the diplomat from Ukraine that putting such issues in the press was not in line with “diplomatic practice.”

“My dear colleagues, I apologize for any misunderstanding that could be caused by not very correct or misunderstood statements,” Mikhailyuk said on the Philippine TV channel ABS-CBN.

He assured TV viewers and diplomats in the Philippines that Ukraine values ​​the relationship between the two states and looks forward to support in Manila for its “peace plan.” Mikhailyuk also said that Ukraine is preparing to open an embassy in the Philippines, hoping that this will happen in 2023.

During his election campaign for the presidency, Marcos Jr., who won last May’s election, argued that the Philippines “does not need to interfere in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”