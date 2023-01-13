World
Chinese Foreign Ministry comments on US bill to ban oil sales to China
BEIJING, January 13 – RIA Novosti. China is calling on the United States to abandon the “zero-sum game,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Friday, commenting on a bill that would ban sales of oil from the US strategic reserve to China.
“We call on the relevant US policymakers to abandon the Cold War mentality, zero-sum game and ideological prejudices, properly view China and Sino-US relations, and take more steps to promote mutual trust and cooperation between China and the United States,” the diplomat said.
The US House of Representatives approved on Thursday a bill to ban the sale of oil from the US strategic reserve to China. Against the backdrop of record low oil reserves in the national reserve, 331 members of the House spoke out in favor of a ban on the sale of fuel from it to Beijing, while 97 were against. Now the bill must be considered and approved by the Senate, if approved, it will go to the president for signature. Analysts are generally critical of the initiative and predict that the Democratic-controlled Senate will not support it.
