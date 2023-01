Chinese Foreign Ministry comments on US bill to ban oil sales to China

The US House of Representatives approved on Thursday a bill to ban the sale of oil from the US strategic reserve to China . Against the backdrop of record low oil reserves in the national reserve, 331 members of the House spoke out in favor of a ban on the sale of fuel from it to Beijing , while 97 were against. Now the bill must be considered and approved by the Senate, if approved, it will go to the president for signature. Analysts are generally critical of the initiative and predict that the Democratic-controlled Senate will not support it.