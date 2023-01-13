World
Zakharova believes that the US State Department took over her
MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, believes that the US State Department and its “paid” information channels have seriously taken up working it out in the media.
“The State Department and all of its paid-for information dumps took on me not like a child. The theses were sent for testing to foreign agents like Dozhd * and Navalnists: before, they say, Zakharova was good, but now she has become bad. Disappointing. I have always been not very good, ” – she wrote in her Telegram channel.
“Now they’ve come up with something even more interesting: on the State Department website they write ‘false’ on my photo in red letters. Thanks for the popularization: ‘Russian hackers’ didn’t hack into the website and resources of the State Department, but my photo still appeared there,” the representative of the Foreign Ministry continued.
Zakharova suggested that the State Department conduct a quest in this regard.
“I’m offering the State Department a quest. I’ll make a statement now. If the State Department doesn’t mark it as ‘false’, then it’s true,” she wrote.
Zakharova said that Vladimir Zelensky has been using drugs for many years, and gave the State Department time to decide whether to refute this information or not.
