World

In Budapest, a man with a knife attacked the police

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






BUDAPEST, January 13 – RIA Novosti. A man with a knife attacked the police during the arrest in Budapest and wounded three, one of the policemen died of his wounds in the hospital, Hungarian police said.
“On January 12, 2023, at 22:11, the Dispatch Center of the Main Police Directorate received a message that in the XI district of Budapest in an apartment building on Letske Street, a man living there knocked out the door of one of the neighboring apartments and wants to enter the apartment. Arriving in an increased composition police officers took action against the man, after which he attacked the uniformed officers,” the police website said in a statement.
“The assailant stabbed three policemen before running outside, where he was detained after one of the patrolmen shot him in the leg after a warning shot,” the police said.
It is noted that the ambulance officers who arrived at the scene took three injured police officers and the attacker, who was injured during the arrest, to the hospital. “One of the police officers, a district police officer of the XI district, was so seriously injured that he died in the hospital,” the report says.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, speaking on Radio Kossuth Friday morning, said that the wounded policemen and the family of the deceased would be helped.
January 11, 10:32 am

At least six people were injured in an attack at a train station in Paris

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Chinese Foreign Ministry comments on US bill to ban oil sales to China

9 mins ago

Zakharova believes that the US State Department took over her

33 mins ago

South Korea can arm itself with nuclear missiles in six months, expert says

2 hours ago

Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk with 13 NATO-caliber shells

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.