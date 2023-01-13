In Budapest, a man with a knife attacked the police

BUDAPEST, January 13 – RIA Novosti. A man with a knife attacked the police during the arrest in Budapest and wounded three, one of the policemen died of his wounds in the hospital, Hungarian police said.

“On January 12, 2023, at 22:11, the Dispatch Center of the Main Police Directorate received a message that in the XI district of Budapest in an apartment building on Letske Street, a man living there knocked out the door of one of the neighboring apartments and wants to enter the apartment. Arriving in an increased composition police officers took action against the man, after which he attacked the uniformed officers,” the police website said in a statement.

“The assailant stabbed three policemen before running outside, where he was detained after one of the patrolmen shot him in the leg after a warning shot,” the police said.

It is noted that the ambulance officers who arrived at the scene took three injured police officers and the attacker, who was injured during the arrest, to the hospital. “One of the police officers, a district police officer of the XI district, was so seriously injured that he died in the hospital,” the report says.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, speaking on Radio Kossuth Friday morning, said that the wounded policemen and the family of the deceased would be helped.