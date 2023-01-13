South Korea can arm itself with nuclear missiles in six months, expert says

SEOUL, January 13 – RIA Novosti. South Korea is technically capable of putting into service medium-range ballistic missiles with a nuclear warhead in six months, and in a year it could create their light version with various tactical applications, So Gyun-El, professor at the Faculty of Nuclear Engineering at Seoul University, told RIA Novosti.

“South Korea, being free from economic, diplomatic, systematic and other restrictions, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, if only the technological aspect is taken into account, could independently create ballistic missiles with a range of up to 1500 kilometers in six months. If workers with high technology in nuclear industry, will work three shifts a day for 8 hours, in two to three months it is possible to produce 25 kilograms of uranium and six kilograms of plutonium.With artificial intelligence technologies that North Korea does not have, it is possible to complete all launch tests and verifications in six months and put (missiles) into service,” the professor explained.

He explained that in this way it is possible to create nuclear warheads weighing 20,000 tons, which, based on the amount of plutonium, would be twice as much as the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.

So, in six months, you can put into service medium-range missiles, and if you reduce the weight of the warhead by one ton, spending another six months on it, then with the help of South Korean technologies, you can independently create a lightweight, improved version of the missiles,” Seo Gyun Yol said. , explaining that while reducing the weight of a nuclear warhead is “delicate work”, South Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics or LG Electronics already have the necessary high-level technology, so six months would be more than enough for South Korea to create a lightweight warhead.

Earlier, South Korean President Yun Sok Yul said on January 11 that his country could host someone else’s nuclear weapons or create its own fairly “quickly” if the situation with North Korea deteriorates further. But he noted that for the moment it is “important to choose realistically possible” options, and explained that Seoul is now discussing with Washington the exchange of information, joint planning and implementation of such plans in matters of US nuclear assets.

Later, the South Korean leader’s office corrected and clarified Yoon Seok-yeol’s words, stating that the president did not mean that South Korea intended to obtain its own nuclear weapons, and there was no change in the country’s position on the fundamental observance of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Instead, Seoul and Washington will strengthen extended deterrence to effectively counter the North Korean threat.

At the sixth plenum of the WPK of the eighth convocation, Kim Jong-un announced the need to strengthen the country’s nuclear forces, mass production of nuclear warheads, create a new system of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of an instant counterattack and quickly complete the reconnaissance satellite project and launch vehicle for it. The DPRK leader said that the situation, when “South Korean puppets” have obviously become the enemy of North Korea, requires an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in the arsenal of the DPRK “exponentially”, and stressed the importance and necessity of mass production of tactical nuclear weapons.