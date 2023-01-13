World

Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk with 13 NATO-caliber shells

DONETSK, January 13 – RIA Novosti. In 20 minutes, Ukrainian troops fired 13 NATO-caliber shells at the Kyiv and Kuibyshev regions of Donetsk, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine (JCCC) reported.
“Fire was recorded from the VFU (armed formations of Ukraine – ed.) in the following directions: 09.55 (coincides with Moscow time – ed.) – the settlement of Tonenkoye – the city of Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky district): eight shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired; 10.15 – the settlement of Orlovka – the city of Donetsk (Kyevsky district): five shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired,” the ministry said in a message on its Telegram channel.
Artillery with a caliber of 155 millimeters is used by NATO countries. The United States supplied Kyiv with long-range M777 howitzers with a caliber of 155 millimeters, Ukrainian troops are actively using them to shell the cities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Also, the Ukrainian troops were supplied with German PzH 2000 self-propelled artillery mounts, Polish Krab self-propelled guns and French CAESAR self-propelled guns using shells of this caliber.
A resident of Soledar spoke about the shelling of residential buildings by mercenaries from Georgia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

