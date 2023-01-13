American colonel pointed to Zelensky’s “Hitler” obsession

He noted that now everything depends on the Russian side. The initiative has passed to them, the weather is on their side, and nothing can stop them from advancing in any direction, McGregor said.

“Over the past three days, the temperature in the south, northeast and west of Ukraine has been below zero. This means that if the frosts continue for another two weeks, Russia will have no reasons, for example, weather conditions, that could prevent it from launching a general offensive “, concluded the soldier.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.