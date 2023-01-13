World

American colonel pointed to Zelensky’s “Hitler” obsession

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Russia strengthened its position with the operation in Artemovsk, and this demoralizes the Ukrainian army, said former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, retired US Army Colonel Douglas McGregor on the Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

“Bakhmut (Ukrainian name for Artyomovsk – Ed.), according to many estimates, is of the utmost importance, which is why such attention is riveted on him. Bakhmut has become Zelensky’s analogue of Hitler’s obsession with Stalingrad. can allow the fall of Bakhmut. This will break the will of the Ukrainians, demoralize their army,” the colonel said.

08:00

“Not long left”. Zelensky has made new enemies

He noted that now everything depends on the Russian side. The initiative has passed to them, the weather is on their side, and nothing can stop them from advancing in any direction, McGregor said.

“Over the past three days, the temperature in the south, northeast and west of Ukraine has been below zero. This means that if the frosts continue for another two weeks, Russia will have no reasons, for example, weather conditions, that could prevent it from launching a general offensive “, concluded the soldier.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.

Yesterday, 15:32

In the United States, they spoke about the “gift” to Ukraine, which will turn against it

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

South Korea can arm itself with nuclear missiles in six months, expert says

5 mins ago

Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk with 13 NATO-caliber shells

24 mins ago

The beginning of the discharge of weakly radioactive water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant was postponed to the summer

2 hours ago

“Not long left”. Zelensky has made new enemies

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.