The beginning of the discharge of weakly radioactive water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant was postponed to the summer

The water, which has been purified from radionuclides with the exception of tritium, is now stored in giant tanks at the station. Every day, about 140 tons of radioactive water are added to them. About 1,000 giant tanks have been installed at the station, but almost 90% of their volume of 1.37 million tons is already filled. The issue of water disposal methods has been considered since 2013. Among others, options were considered to mix it with cement and concrete underground, to separate hydrogen by electrolysis, and others. In the end, the government decided to start dumping water into the sea, after diluting it and bringing the concentration of tritium to 1,500 becquerels per liter, which is 40 times less than the norm adopted in Japan for draining water into the sea from the operation of operating nuclear power plants – 60 thousand becquerels. According to the Ministry of Industry of Japan , 1.25 million tons of water accumulated at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant contains 860 trillion becquerels of tritium. Before the accident, the station annually dumped water containing 2.2 trillion tritium into the sea.