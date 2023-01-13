The beginning of the discharge of weakly radioactive water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant was postponed to the summer

TOKYO, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The start of the discharge of weakly radioactive water from the The start of the discharge of weakly radioactive water from the emergency Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant has been postponed from spring this year to summer, such a decision was made by the Japanese government commission on Friday.

“The government has set a spread (term) from spring to summer. We understand this, but we believe that our role is to ensure the work and progress of construction, focusing on the spring,” Tomoaki Kobayakawa, head of the station operator of the energy company TERSO, told reporters after the meeting.

June 29, 2022, 12:28 Guardian: UK ready for food from Fukushima

The postponement is connected with a detailed calculation of the actual timing of the completion of the construction of an underwater tunnel through which water will be discharged. It was previously planned that construction would be completed in April this year.

The meeting reiterated the importance of outreach to minimize the negative impact on the image of seafood produced in Fukushima Prefecture.

Japan , starting from the spring of 2023, plans to discharge water purified from all radionuclides except for tritium into the ocean at a distance of 1 kilometer from the station.

During the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, nuclear fuel melted at the first, second and third reactors. The water that is used to cool the reactors and is contaminated with radioactive substances passes through a multi-stage ALPS system, which makes it possible to purify it from 62 types of radionuclides, with the exception of tritium. Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen, otherwise it is called “superheavy hydrogen” or 3H, which makes it difficult to clean water from it. Tritium exists in natural conditions, due to weak beta radiation its effect on humans is limited, at the same time it is dangerous if it enters the body.

March 17, 2022, 01:41 In Japan, the operation of the cooling system at the Fukushima-2 nuclear power plant was restored

The water, which has been purified from radionuclides with the exception of tritium, is now stored in giant tanks at the station. Every day, about 140 tons of radioactive water are added to them. About 1,000 giant tanks have been installed at the station, but almost 90% of their volume of 1.37 million tons is already filled. The issue of water disposal methods has been considered since 2013. Among others, options were considered to mix it with cement and concrete underground, to separate hydrogen by electrolysis, and others. In the end, the government decided to start dumping water into the sea, after diluting it and bringing the concentration of tritium to 1,500 becquerels per liter, which is 40 times less than the norm adopted in Japan for draining water into the sea from the operation of operating nuclear power plants – 60 thousand becquerels. According to the Ministry of Industry of Japan , 1.25 million tons of water accumulated at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant contains 860 trillion becquerels of tritium. Before the accident, the station annually dumped water containing 2.2 trillion tritium into the sea.

The IAEA commission visited the station last year and generally gave a preliminary positive assessment of Japan ‘s preparations for water release.