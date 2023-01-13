Cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder dies at the hands of police in the US

WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. A close relative of the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Patrissa Cullors, died in the A close relative of the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, Patrissa Cullors, died in the United States , begging for help, at the hands of a police officer who repeatedly applied electric shocks to him, follows from published videos from chest cameras of the Los Angeles police .

The deceased was a resident of the city of Keenan Darnell Anderson, whom Cullors herself in a published statement called her cousin and English teacher.

According to the published chest camera footage, Andreson was the first to run up to a police officer on a motorcycle called to the scene of a traffic accident and claimed that they were trying to kill him. He said that he made a “stunt”, and then refused to obey the officer’s order to stay where he was and tried to hide.

The policeman, along with the help that arrived, followed him, tried to arrest him and demanded that Anderson lie on his stomach, but he refused, pulled out and continued to scream that they wanted to kill him, asking for help.

One of the officers warned that he would use electric shock in case of further resistance, after which Anderson said that he was “trying to (kill like) George Floyd.”

As a result, one of the policemen used a taser (an electric shock gun), first pointing it at Andreson from a distance, and then starting to beat him repeatedly point-blank with electricity, putting a shocker to his back. A few seconds later, Anderson responded to the policeman’s demand to stop resisting with the words “good” and asked for help, but the officer again used the special equipment.

The police also released a cell phone recording of one of the witnesses to the incident. The voice of a possible participant in the traffic incident is heard off-screen, who stated that Anderson tried to steal his car.

Anderson was later taken to the hospital, where he died.

The incident happened on January 3rd. Anderson’s blood test revealed the content of two drugs. According to the police, the investigation will take up to a year.

The Black Lives Matter movement, whose slogans took place in US cities and many other countries, advocates for the termination of police funding and fights for “racial justice” by organizing and carrying out pogroms.