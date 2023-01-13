They ask Biden to close the detention center in Guantanamo | News

Various organizations and activists defending human rights in the United States (USA) demanded this Thursday the closure of the detention center of the Naval Base in the territory illegally occupied by that country in Guantánamo, Cuba.

More than 150 advocacy groups, including the Center for Victims of Torture and the feminist organization CODEPINK, are calling on US President Joe Biden to close the Guantánamo detention center.

Similarly, CODEPINK together with the National Religious Campaign against Torture, declared that this Thursday marks “the third decade that Guantánamo has been open” and expressed its solidarity with those who suffer and have suffered in Guantánamo.

CODEPINK explained that the Center for Victims of Torture “has been screaming their names since 2005” when revealing the identities of the prisoners.

Meanwhile, the platform pointed out that for the first time since 2020, Witness Against Torture met in Washington, DC to publicly ask President Biden and Congress to close the base.

“Today is the 21st anniversary of the opening of the detention camp at Guantánamo Bay, where some 30 Muslim men, many of them released, remain caged to this day,” the US organization said.

“The illegal detention center at Guantánamo Bay housed some 800 men and boys of the Muslim faith, most of whom were never charged with any crime. Today, 36 prisoners are still languishing there”, highlighted CODEPINK.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



