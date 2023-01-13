The Japanese were struck by the appearance of Su-30 fighters

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Yahoo News Readers of the Yahoo News Japan portal reacted to the arrival of Su-30MKI fighters of the Indian Air Force in Japan for joint exercises.

According to an article posted on the portal, four such fighters, “the main force of the exercises,” arrived on Tuesday at the Hyakuri Air Self-Defense Base in Ibaraki Prefecture to participate in joint maneuvers of the Japanese Air Force and the Indian Air Force called Via Guardian 23, starting on 16 January. This is the first appearance of the Su-27 family aircraft in Japan

“No matter how we feel about Russia, which created this fighter, both the Su-27 and the Su-30 are handsome in themselves! A good plane is also outwardly beautiful!” – said the user hor.

“How I would like to see this legendary Russian “Flanker” (according to NATO codification – ed.) live!” – wrote est.

“I never thought that in my lifetime I would see Russian fighters land on Japanese military airfields.” Kam noticed.

“Although I don’t like Russia, the plane is beautiful! Unfortunately, we only see it in games. It’s sad that I couldn’t attend the ceremony of its arrival in Japan ,” complained A.

“I would like to see the famous Pugachev’s Cobra, somersault, and hook performances performed by this fighter,” naka said.

“Thirty years ago, at one of the military exhibitions, the Su-27 made a splash when a Russian ace pilot performed the famous unimaginable figure – the Pugachev Cobra” on it. And now 30 years have passed, and the Su-27 fighter arrived on our land in Hyakuri. True, as part of the Indian Air Force. What is it? The beginning of detente? Or, on the contrary, a harbinger of a formidable storm?” Kua thought.

In India, the Su-30MKI is being built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL. The contract concluded between Moscow and New Delhi provided for the purchase and production under license of 270 fighters of this type.

