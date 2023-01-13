MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Oklahoma Republican Senator Nathan Dam demanded that the Ukrainian military not be allowed into the state, where they should learn how to use Patriot air defense systems. Oklahoma Republican Senator Nathan Dam demanded that the Ukrainian military not be allowed into the state, where they should learn how to use Patriot air defense systems.

“I just filed (resolution – ed.) SCR2 to deny (admission – ed.) foreign soldiers to Oklahoma territory. The Pentagon plans to send Ukrainian troops to Oklahoma to be trained on American missile systems. The last thing we need is for them to mistakenly fire a missile at Oklahoma, killing our citizens, as they did with the innocent Poles whose lives were lost,” he said on his Twitter.

Dam called for a repost of those who agree with the idea that the conflict in Ukraine is not the business of the United States , and that foreign military has no place in Oklahoma.

Modern Patriot systems were included in the next package of American military assistance to Ukraine, which was presented for the visit of Vladimir Zelensky to Washington. The Pentagon promises to train Ukrainians to use them in a few months – training will begin next week at a base in Oklahoma. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called the receipt of this air defense a psychological turning point in the supply of weapons to Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin has said that “we will crack the Patriot as well.”

On the evening of November 15, a rocket fell on the territory of Poland, in the Lublin Voivodeship near the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw claimed that it was Russian-made ammunition, but soon President Andrzej Duda admitted that it was most likely Ukrainian weapons. Zelensky initially claimed that he had no doubt that Kyiv was not involved in the incident. He later said he was not 100 percent sure what happened. Subsequently, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the preliminary information on the incident in Poland indicates the result of the work of Ukrainian air defense.