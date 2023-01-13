World

US National Intelligence has counted more than 500 cases of UFO sightings

WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. US authorities have recorded more than 500 sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), according to a report released by the country’s Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
“In addition to the 144 reports of unidentified celestial anomalies covered by the ODNI report as part of the preliminary assessment, there were 247 new reports and 119 more that were discovered or became known after the preliminary assessment period. This totaled 510 cases as of August 30 2022,” the statement said.
As noted in the intelligence, the number of cases of UFO references is growing, including due to a better understanding of the possible threats that may pose anomalies for flight safety or in terms of hostile actions.
“We take reports of sightings in our space, land, sea or airspace seriously and are investigating each one,” Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said, commenting on the release of the report.
According to the ODNI report, most of the new UFO sightings were recorded by US Navy and Air Force pilots and operators who witnessed them. At the same time, not a single collision of a US aircraft and an unidentified flying object was recorded, the national intelligence noted.
In 2021, a U.S. national intelligence report was published stating that unidentified flying objects could pose problems for U.S. national security. The report noted 144 alleged UFO sightings that could not be adequately explained. At the same time, the report stated that there were no unambiguous conclusions about the nature of these phenomena and that more time, a more systematic approach and significant funds would be required to study them.
Japanese scientists have published “evidence” of the existence of UFOs

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

