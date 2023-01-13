MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The West is deceiving the idea that Ukraine is fighting for the “free The West is deceiving the idea that Ukraine is fighting for the “free world “, while the methods that official Kyiv uses in this fight have nothing to do with the “free world “, writes journalist Jan Engelhard in an article for Mysl Polska.

The Kyiv regime, recalled the author of the publication, banned the Russian language, demolishes monuments to Russian writers and poets, and puts statues of odious Ukrainian nationalists like Stepan Bandera in the vacant places.

In addition to the cultural war with Russia, there is also a religious war. In particular, Engelhard noted, there is a forcible seizure of churches of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate by supporters of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine and militants from nationalist groups. In addition, the SBU conducts searches in many cathedrals, diocesan centers and monasteries in order to “prevent the use of religious communities as cells of the Russian world .”

“Behind all these phenomena, the face of Stepan Bandera and his organization OUN * (an extremist organization banned in Russia) is clearly visible. And for some reason no one in Poland and in the” free world “reacts,” concluded Engelhard.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when the law “on decommunization” was adopted. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance has published a list of 520 historical figures whose activities are subject to this law, so their names, as conceived by the authors, should disappear from geographical names. Instead, toponyms often appear in Ukraine in honor of Nazi accomplices and traitors, for example, Stepan Bandera, who participated in the massacres of Ukrainians and Poles during the Second World War, or Hetman Ivan Mazepa, who was a supporter of Peter I, but during the Northern War swore allegiance to the Swedish King Charles XII.

In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities began to fight against everything connected with Russia, and most of all, the memory of Alexander Pushkin, who passed away almost two centuries before, got to him.

