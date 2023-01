In Poland revealed the hard truth about Ukraine

The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when the law “on decommunization” was adopted. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance has published a list of 520 historical figures whose activities are subject to this law, so their names, as conceived by the authors, should disappear from geographical names. Instead, toponyms often appear in Ukraine in honor of Nazi accomplices and traitors, for example, Stepan Bandera, who participated in the massacres of Ukrainians and Poles during the Second World War, or Hetman Ivan Mazepa, who was a supporter of Peter I, but during the Northern War swore allegiance to the Swedish King Charles XII.