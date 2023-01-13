In the United States clarified the cause of the failure in the warning system for pilots

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has clarified that a failure in the database of the pilot alert system, due to which domestic flights in the The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has clarified that a failure in the database of the pilot alert system, due to which domestic flights in the United States were stopped for several hours, was caused by human error.

Earlier, the air regulator reported that the cause of the failure was a corrupted file.

“The agency determined that the database file was corrupted by personnel who did not follow the necessary procedures. The system is already functioning properly,” the FAA said in an email, quoted by Reuters.

On Wednesday, the FAA reported a glitch in the NOTAM alert system, which is responsible for sending real-time information to pilots about flight hazards and restrictions. The US air regulator decided to temporarily postpone the departure of all domestic flights, later the ban on departure was lifted.