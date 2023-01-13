The White House is confident that classified documents got into Biden’s office by mistake

Earlier Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Robert Hoore as special counsel to investigate how state secret papers ended up in unsuitable storage facilities during Biden’s time as a private citizen.

“We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were moved unintentionally, and the President, along with his lawyers, acted promptly upon discovery of the error,” the statement said.

“We have worked closely with the Justice Department throughout the review and will continue to do so with the Special Prosecutor,” Sauber added.

Some of the classified materials were found in the office of the Washington think tank, which Biden used between the vice presidency in the Barack Obama administration and the current presidency. The second portion of the papers was stored in a garage storage room in Biden’s personal home in the town of Wilmington.