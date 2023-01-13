Primary care doctors continue strike in Spain | News

Report This Content

Doctors and pediatricians from Primary Care in Madrid and the Valencian Community, in Spain, continue this Thursday the strike restarted the day before, demanding improvements in the sector, after the mobilizations were temporarily suspended on December 22.

The doctors announced through their social networks that “many people do not have a family doctor or assigned pediatrician” thus showing their concern, for which they are requesting salary improvements.

Likewise, doctors are demanding more time to care for their patients and lighten their schedules, with an emphasis on primary care, where 90 percent of cases arrive, and given the impossibility of treating all of them, they resort to emergency services.

It is expected that health workers from another eight autonomous communities will join the initiative throughout this month of January and February.

For its part, on this day it transpired that a protest took place in Andalusia to ask for the strengthening of public health as opposed to private health and the increase in health personnel to care for patients.

The unions of doctors began the strike on November 21 under the slogan Now or Never, and interrupted it in the days before the celebrations for the end of the year 2022.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



