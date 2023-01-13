Dodon called the political situation in Moldova critical

CHISINAU, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Early parliamentary elections in Moldova are necessary, the political situation in the country is critical, former President of the Republic Igor Dodon said on television on Thursday.

Numerous studies show that about 60% of Moldovans are dissatisfied with the situation in the country. Also, about 70% of Moldovans are disappointed with the policy of the authorities and almost 65% support the idea of ​​changing the entire government.

“The current parliament is illegitimate. Early parliamentary elections are needed in the country. Moreover, preferably together with the presidential ones, I do not exclude that they will be held. We see that the political situation in the country is critical. split into multiple groups, they put forward their conditions to Maia Sandu. Today, one does not control the PDS, although it is its founder,” Dodon said on the air of the Chisinau TV channel.

According to the ex-president, “everything can happen in Moldovan politics, as events are changing rapidly.” Dodon believes that Sandu herself should be interested in the dissolution of parliament.

“If I were Sandu, I would dissolve this composition of parliament. These groupings, within the party, project all the failures of the ruling class exclusively onto the president. It is Sandu who is associated by the population of the country with power. Yes, she is trying to distance herself. But no one believes her,” Dodon said.

In the spring, opposition protests began in Moldova against rising prices and the economic crisis. Separate actions were carried out by the Party of Socialists and the Shor Party, immediately after that a series of arrests of opposition representatives swept through Chisinau. Dodon was detained in May and placed under house arrest. The politician was accused of illegal enrichment, corruption, illegal financing of the party and betrayal of the motherland. After a series of court hearings, the policy was changed from house arrest to judicial supervision – an analogue of a written undertaking not to leave the country.