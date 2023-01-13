World
Spain will accept more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers for training
“Defense Minister Margarita Robles will host 225 Ukrainian soldiers and combatants at the Torrejon Air Base, who will be trained in Spain over the next few weeks,” the statement said.
It is noted that of the total number of Ukrainian military personnel who arrived in the country, about 200, mostly mobilized civilians without military service experience, will take part in the basic combat training module at the base of the infantry academy in Toledo.
The remaining 20 Ukrainians will take a basic course in the anti-aircraft artillery regiment at the El Copero military base (Seville province) to get acquainted with the Hawk anti-aircraft system, six launchers of which Spain transferred to Ukraine.
At the end of December, the Spanish Ministry of Defense announced that it plans to train about 2.4 thousand Ukrainian military per year.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
