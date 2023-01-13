World

Spain will accept more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers for training

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Spain will receive more than 220 Ukrainian troops on Thursday evening for training, the government said.
“Defense Minister Margarita Robles will host 225 Ukrainian soldiers and combatants at the Torrejon Air Base, who will be trained in Spain over the next few weeks,” the statement said.
It is noted that of the total number of Ukrainian military personnel who arrived in the country, about 200, mostly mobilized civilians without military service experience, will take part in the basic combat training module at the base of the infantry academy in Toledo.
The remaining 20 Ukrainians will take a basic course in the anti-aircraft artillery regiment at the El Copero military base (Seville province) to get acquainted with the Hawk anti-aircraft system, six launchers of which Spain transferred to Ukraine.
At the end of December, the Spanish Ministry of Defense announced that it plans to train about 2.4 thousand Ukrainian military per year.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
December 7, 2022, 19:28Special military operation in Ukraine

Spain describes NATO’s plan for Ukraine

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The White House is confident that classified documents got into Biden’s office by mistake

34 mins ago

Primary care doctors continue strike in Spain | News

41 mins ago

Dodon called the political situation in Moldova critical

50 mins ago

The White House commented on the possibility of transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.