The White House commented on the possibility of transferring Abrams tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The . The United States intends to best meet the needs of Ukraine in the allocation of military assistance, said National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby, commenting on the possibility of providing Kyiv with Abrams tanks.

“The United States will continue to provide security assistance … in the best possible way to meet the needs of the Ukrainians,” he said in response to a related question about tanks.

Kirby added that he did not intend to get ahead of the decisions of US President Joe Biden.

At the same time, the White House spokesman stressed that in the event that the United States is unable to meet the needs of Kyiv, Washington is working with allies and partners to provide the necessary support.

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador in London , Vadim Prystaiko, said that Ukraine needs thousands of tanks from the West, and Kyiv would like to receive Challenger, Abrams and Leopard tanks as well.

As the Washington Post reported, citing an American official, Washington does not plan to give away Abrams tanks for technical reasons. They weigh 55 tons and run on a turbine engine that consumes fuel at a tremendous rate. In addition, American armored vehicles are prone to breakdowns and require serious maintenance experience, the journalists wrote.

Earlier, the White House announced plans to provide the Kyiv authorities with Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and Germany – Marder infantry fighting vehicles and an additional battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems. French President Emmanuel Macron, in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky, promised that France would supply Ukraine with armored vehicles or AMX-10RC wheeled tanks.

Russia previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing ammunition and military equipment would become a legitimate target for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic. The Foreign Ministry also stated that the states of the North Atlantic Alliance were “playing with fire” by supplying ammunition to the Kyiv regime.