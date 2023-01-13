MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov ridiculed US President Joe Biden and his administration, who were at the center of a scandal because of secret documents that he kept, including in his garage. Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov ridiculed US President Joe Biden and his administration, who were at the center of a scandal because of secret documents that he kept, including in his garage.

“Not so long ago, Biden angrily denounced Trump for allegedly finding secret documents on his estate: “How could this happen? How could such irresponsibility be shown?” And now he himself has fallen into the same story,” the parliamentarian wrote in his Telegram channel.

In the White House, Pushkov recalled, the situation with the discovery of secret documents in Biden’s office was called a “surprise.”

CBS News previously reported on classified documents in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials that refer to the period when the current head of the White House was vice president were found by his confidants before the midterm elections in November 2022. Biden himself said that the find came as a surprise to him, he knows nothing about the contents of the papers.

The documents were immediately handed over to the national archive, but the Ministry of Justice is now checking how they got into a private office. The White House acknowledged that Biden used the said premises between 2017 and 2020, when he was no longer in the administration. The House Oversight Committee of the US House of Representatives has launched an investigation into whether Biden followed the rules for handling classified documents during the days when he served as vice president, ABC reported.

On Thursday, the White House announced that a new piece of classified material had been found at Biden’s home in Wilmington. As it turned out, they were stored in Biden’s garage.