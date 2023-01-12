MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. Some members of the US Congress are beginning to “come to their senses” on the issue of allocating billions of dollars to Ukraine, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said. Some members of the US Congress are beginning to “come to their senses” on the issue of allocating billions of dollars to Ukraine, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said.

He quoted Republican Congressman Thomas Massey of Kentucky, who said that the US Congress spent more on Ukraine in a year than on all the roads and bridges in his own country, and called for an audit of aid to Kyiv. “It turns out that this crime against our country is being committed by the Democratic Party with the full participation of the majority of Republicans, and only a few opposed,” the TV presenter said.

As the journalist noted, Congressmen from the Democratic Party do not want the Americans to understand where the hundred billion dollars sent to Kyiv have gone. “So you spent a hundred billion dollars on Ukraine, and then (ex-secretary of state – ed.) Condoleezza Rice, who, surprisingly, still speaks publicly about foreign policy, announces this week that Ukraine is losing. Well, where did all this money go? You can’t know this, “the TV presenter was indignant.

Carlson called “madness” the announcement of US President Joe Biden about sending new billions to Kyiv. “People profit a lot from this. People get rich a lot from this. That’s why Washington supports it,” he said.

At the same time, the price of this support for the United States , according to him, is “most serious.” The TV presenter recalled the recent statement by the Minister of the US Navy Carlos del Toro, who called the supply of weapons to Ukraine “a cause for concern.” “In other words, you can defend either the borders of Ukraine or the United States . What is your choice? Most members of Congress choose Ukraine, which reveals the whole truth to us. But some of them come to their senses,” Carlson added.

Russia previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that any cargo containing ammunition and military equipment would become a legitimate target for the Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic. The Foreign Ministry also stated that the states of the North Atlantic Alliance were “playing with fire” by supplying ammunition to the Kyiv regime.