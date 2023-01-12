MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The coming year 2023 does not bode well for Ukraine, Scott Ritter, a retired US Marine Corps (MCC) intelligence officer, expressed this opinion in an article for Consortium News. The coming year 2023 does not bode well for Ukraine, Scott Ritter, a retired US Marine Corps (MCC) intelligence officer, expressed this opinion in an article for Consortium News.

“Calculations do not bode well for Ukraine. Neither NATO nor the United States seems to be able to maintain arms supplies in the same volume,” he said.

The expert stated that the military equipment transferred by the West to Ukraine was mostly destroyed. Even if NATO member countries agree to official Kyiv’s requests for new supplies, they will be very limited.

Previously, Ritter has already drawn attention to the complex process of transferring NATO equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which, when transported, can easily become a target for the Russian Armed Forces. At the same time, Ukraine and its Western partners are trying their best to maintain the conflict they started when they rejected a possible peace settlement.

The Kremlin, for its part, has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict and does not bode well for Ukraine, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.

