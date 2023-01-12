In the United States announced the closure of access to classified documents in the office of Biden

WASHINGTON, January 13 – RIA Novosti. The U.S. Justice Department has shut down Republicans in Congress access to information for its own investigation into the scandal over the discovery of classified documents linked to President Joe Biden, U.S. House of Representatives member Marjorie Taylor Green said.

“Anything we request will be ‘under investigation’ and not available to Republican investigators because (U.S. Attorney General) Merrick Garland has appointed a special prosecutor,” Green said in a statement.

She added that she considers such actions of the Ministry of Justice “astonishing.”

On Thursday, Attorney General and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed Robert Hoore as special counsel to investigate the situation with classified documents.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, in turn, called on Congress to investigate incidents with secret documents of the president.

In recent days, a scandal has erupted in the United States in connection with the discovery in Biden’s office at the expert center in Washington of secret documents relating to the period when the incumbent president was the vice president of the United States . On Thursday, the White House released a statement from which it follows that a new portion of classified materials was found in Biden’s personal home in the town of Wilmington. All materials refer to the period of his vice presidency in the administration of Barack Obama and could, in violation of the regulations, be with Biden when he was a private person.