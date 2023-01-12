World

The UN called the last eight years the warmest on record

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






GENEVA, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The past eight years have been the warmest on record in the world, according to a statement released by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on the organization’s website.
“The average global temperature in 2022 was about 1.15 (1.02-1.27) °C above pre-industrial levels (1850-1900). 2022 is the eighth year in a row (2015-2022) when annual global temperatures reach at least 1°C above pre-industrial levels, with 2015 to 2022 being the eight warmest years on record.
WMO clarifies that 2022 was not the warmest year on record due to a cold snap in La Niña, which is now in its third year.
“Global warming and other long-term climate change trends are expected to continue due to record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” the statement added.
La Niña refers to a wide-ranging cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific combined with changes in tropical atmospheric circulation. La Niña has a temporary global cooling.
Earlier, the European Earth Observation Program Copernicus reported that the summer of 2022 for the European continent was the hottest in history. The highest temperatures have been recorded in France, Portugal, Ireland, Sweden and the UK, among others.
January 10, 08:17 Science

Russian scientists named the cause of the sharp warming in the Arctic

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 16 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The US interrupted the speech of the congressman, demanding negotiations on Ukraine

37 mins ago

Poland will demand from the EU to return duties on part of agricultural products from Ukraine

58 mins ago

Ankara called the condition for progress on the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO

1 hour ago

The State Department called the reason for US pressure on Serbia and Kosovo

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.