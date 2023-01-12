World
The US interrupted the speech of the congressman, demanding negotiations on Ukraine
MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Anti-war Code Pink activists stormed an event in Washington on Wednesday, where Congressman Adam Smith spoke, and demanded a review of Ukraine policy, writes The Hill.
“If we continue to pour billions and billions of dollars into this conflict, we will bring us to the brink of nuclear war!” Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the organization, shouted.
The activists also demanded a return to calls for negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Benjamin accused the congresswoman of “denigrating” a group of progressive Democrats who sent and then withdrew a letter in October asking the administration of US President Joe Biden to intensify diplomatic efforts in connection with the conflict.
Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the withdrawal of the congressmen’s appeal to the American leader “pivots of democracy.”
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” The ultimate goal of the operation, according to the supreme commander, is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia. At the same time, the president stated that Moscow has always spoken about its openness to negotiations on Ukraine.
Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation, the US and its NATO allies continue to support Kyiv by sending tens of billions of dollars worth of weapons. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and transport with them becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.
