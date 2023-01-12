The US interrupted the speech of the congressman, demanding negotiations on Ukraine

Anti-war Code Pink activists stormed an event in Washington on Wednesday, where Congressman Adam Smith spoke, and demanded a review of Ukraine policy, writes The Hill.

“If we continue to pour billions and billions of dollars into this conflict, we will bring us to the brink of nuclear war!” Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the organization, shouted.

The activists also demanded a return to calls for negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis. Benjamin accused the congresswoman of “denigrating” a group of progressive Democrats who sent and then withdrew a letter in October asking the administration of US President Joe Biden to intensify diplomatic efforts in connection with the conflict.