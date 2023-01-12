Ankara called the condition for progress on the issue of Sweden’s accession to NATO

ISTANBUL, January 12 – RIA Novosti. No progress can be made on Sweden’s accession to NATO until Stockholm puts an end to the terrorist communities operating in the country, Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for the Turkish president, said on Thursday.

The Swedish Ambassador to Ankara was summoned on Thursday to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, where he was protested in connection with the propaganda in Stockholm on the actions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in Turkey against President Tayyip Erdogan.

“We condemn the heinous and heinous actions in Stockholm against our president. We conveyed our reaction and expectations to the Swedish authorities. They must take concrete steps,” Kalyn wrote on the social network.

“Until terrorist organizations are put an end to (in Sweden – ed.), progress on the issue of its entry into NATO is impossible,” Kalyn stressed.

Finland and Sweden against the background of the events in Ukraine on May 18 handed over to the NATO Secretary General an application for joining the alliance. To date, Sweden’s and Finland’s applications to NATO have not been ratified by only two countries out of 30 – Hungary and Turkey.