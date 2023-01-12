World
The State Department called the reason for US pressure on Serbia and Kosovo
MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The United States is stepping up diplomatic pressure on Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo in order to prevent “metastases of violence from spreading” and preventing a new conflict in the region, the Financial Times writes, citing US State Department official Derek Schollet.
Chollet visited North Macedonia on Wednesday, where he held closed-door meetings with the prime minister, the defense minister and the foreign minister. He then traveled to Pristina, where he was received by the president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vyosa Osmani, and had talks with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and other politicians. On Thursday, the State Department adviser is expected in Belgrade.
“We were worried that violence would metastasize… The last thing anyone wants right now is a crisis in this part of the world, given that we are close to the biggest crisis since the Second World War… We are not we want crisis diplomacy. First license plates, then barricades, we don’t want anything else next week,” Chollet said in an interview with the newspaper.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday pointed to outside pressure on Belgrade to secure UN membership for the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in the context of an upcoming visit to Serbia by a US State Department adviser. Earlier, he suggested that the West would require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo as soon as Belgrade supported sanctions against Russia.
The head of the Committee on Kosovo and Metohija of the Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia, Milovan Dretsun, told RIA Novosti in November that the authorities of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, with the support of the EU and the United States, are promoting an unacceptable “Franco-German” proposal on the actual recognition of independence and the admission of Pristina to the agenda of negotiations with Belgrade in Brussels at the UN.
