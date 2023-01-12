The State Department called the reason for US pressure on Serbia and Kosovo

Chollet visited North Macedonia on Wednesday, where he held closed-door meetings with the prime minister, the defense minister and the foreign minister. He then traveled to Pristina, where he was received by the president of the self-proclaimed Kosovo, Vyosa Osmani, and had talks with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and other politicians. On Thursday, the State Department adviser is expected in Belgrade.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday pointed to outside pressure on Belgrade to secure UN membership for the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo in the context of an upcoming visit to Serbia by a US State Department adviser. Earlier, he suggested that the West would require the Serbian authorities to sign an agreement with the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo as soon as Belgrade supported sanctions against Russia.