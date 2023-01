The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on “decommunization” was passed. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance has published a list of 520 historical figures whose activities fall under this law. Instead of these names, toponyms often appear in Ukraine in honor of Nazi accomplices and traitors, for example, Stepan Bandera, who participated in the massacres of Ukrainians and Poles during the Second World War, or Hetman Ivan Mazepa, who during the Northern War went over to the side of the Swedish King Charles XII . In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities began to fight everything connected with Russia – most of all, it touched the memory of Alexander Pushkin. The beginning was laid in the west of Ukraine, where monuments to the great Russian poet were demolished in the Transcarpathian and Lvov regions. Subsequently, dozens of monuments to Pushkin were demolished throughout the country.