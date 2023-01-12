World
In the Kiev metro station named after Leo Tolstoy was renamed
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 12 – RIA Novosti. The names of two stations in the Kiev metro will be changed as part of the eradication of Russian and Soviet heritage – for example, the Lev Tolstoy Square station, following the results of the popular vote, will become the Square of Ukrainian Heroes, according to the Ukrainian online edition Strana.ua.
“The people of Kiev voted for the new names of the Friendship of Peoples and Lev Tolstoy metro stations. In particular, they supported the renaming of the Friendship of Peoples metro station to Zverynetska, Lev Tolstoy Square to Ukrainian Heroes Square, and Prospekt Pravdy station – to Varshavskaya, – the message published by the telegram channel of the publication says.
It is noted that the people of Kiev also spoke in favor of renaming Liberators Avenue – it will be named after the Ukrainian artist, author of the first postage stamps of Ukraine Georgy Narbut. This decision was approved by 88% of voters. The renaming of Leo Tolstoy Street in honor of Pavel Skoropadsky, the hetman of the Ukrainian state, which was under the protectorate of Germany in 1918, was supported by 74% of the voters.
The subway in Kyiv was opened on November 6, 1960, it became the first on the territory of Soviet Ukraine and the third in the USSR after Moscow and Leningrad. Currently, the Kyiv subway has 52 stations, which are located on three lines – Svyatoshynsko-Brovarska, Obolonsko-Teremkovskaya and Syretsko-Pecherskaya – with a total length of almost 70 kilometers.
December 29, 2022, 15:45
In Lutsk, they want to rename Pushkin Street
The dismantling of monuments related to Soviet history, as well as the renaming of streets, began in Ukraine in 2015, when a law on “decommunization” was passed. The Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance has published a list of 520 historical figures whose activities fall under this law. Instead of these names, toponyms often appear in Ukraine in honor of Nazi accomplices and traitors, for example, Stepan Bandera, who participated in the massacres of Ukrainians and Poles during the Second World War, or Hetman Ivan Mazepa, who during the Northern War went over to the side of the Swedish King Charles XII . In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities began to fight everything connected with Russia – most of all, it touched the memory of Alexander Pushkin. The beginning was laid in the west of Ukraine, where monuments to the great Russian poet were demolished in the Transcarpathian and Lvov regions. Subsequently, dozens of monuments to Pushkin were demolished throughout the country.
December 26, 2022, 23:06Special military operation in Ukraine
Izyum authorities renamed 19 streets as part of “derussification”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report