World

Turkey cancels visit of Swedish parliament speaker, source says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 42 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






ANKARA, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Ankara canceled the visit of the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament to Turkey because of the action of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in the country in Stockholm, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.
Earlier, a rally by PKK supporters took place in Stockholm, where they made a number of insulting statements and gestures against the incumbent Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The source said that the Swedish ambassador in Ankara had been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry and protested in connection with the action.
“After the PKK/YPG terrorist attack in Stockholm against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey, the official visit of the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Andreas Norlen to Turkey on January 17 was canceled by the Speaker of the Parliament Mustafa Sentop,” the source said.
January 10, 14:32

Stoltenberg noted the integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO military structures

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 42 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the Kiev metro station named after Leo Tolstoy was renamed

20 mins ago

The UN called the condition for the mediation of Guterres on Ukraine

58 mins ago

Prosecutor appointed in case of secret documents found in Biden’s possession

1 hour ago

In Italy, criticized the decision to introduce special labels for alcohol in Ireland

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.