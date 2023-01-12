Turkey cancels visit of Swedish parliament speaker, source says

ANKARA, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Ankara canceled the visit of the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament to Turkey because of the action of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) banned in the country in Stockholm, a diplomatic source told RIA Novosti.

Earlier, a rally by PKK supporters took place in Stockholm, where they made a number of insulting statements and gestures against the incumbent Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The source said that the Swedish ambassador in Ankara had been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry and protested in connection with the action.

“After the PKK/YPG terrorist attack in Stockholm against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkey, the official visit of the Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Andreas Norlen to Turkey on January 17 was canceled by the Speaker of the Parliament Mustafa Sentop,” the source said.