UN, January 12 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General António Guterres is ready to mediate on Ukraine if all parties to the conflict so desire, said at a briefing his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.

This is how he commented on publications about the “peace summit”, which is allegedly scheduled for February 24.

“We have seen reports in the press. The position of the Secretary General is unchanged. As in any conflict, he is always ready to mediate if all parties involved in the conflict ask him to do so,” Dujarric said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba came up with the idea of ​​holding a “peace summit” by the end of February. He would like to see the World Organization as a platform, and its Secretary General António Guterres as a mediator. Moreover, as specified in Kyiv, Russia can be invited to negotiations only after “the necessary international court.”

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that so far there is no “peace plan” for Ukraine. According to him, an agreement that does not take into account today’s realities with the territory of Russia and its new regions cannot be peaceful.

Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.