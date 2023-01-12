World

The UN called the condition for the mediation of Guterres on Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






UN, January 12 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General António Guterres is ready to mediate on Ukraine if all parties to the conflict so desire, said at a briefing his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
This is how he commented on publications about the “peace summit”, which is allegedly scheduled for February 24.

“We have seen reports in the press. The position of the Secretary General is unchanged. As in any conflict, he is always ready to mediate if all parties involved in the conflict ask him to do so,” Dujarric said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba came up with the idea of ​​holding a “peace summit” by the end of February. He would like to see the World Organization as a platform, and its Secretary General António Guterres as a mediator. Moreover, as specified in Kyiv, Russia can be invited to negotiations only after “the necessary international court.”
16:23Special military operation in Ukraine

Foreign Ministry expressed disagreement with the position of Turkey, which supported the peace plan of Ukraine

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that so far there is no “peace plan” for Ukraine. According to him, an agreement that does not take into account today’s realities with the territory of Russia and its new regions cannot be peaceful.
Since February 24, a special military operation has been taking place in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.
December 27, 2022, 09:43

The British understood why Ukraine wants to hold a “peace summit”

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the Kiev metro station named after Leo Tolstoy was renamed

20 mins ago

Turkey cancels visit of Swedish parliament speaker, source says

42 mins ago

Prosecutor appointed in case of secret documents found in Biden’s possession

1 hour ago

In Italy, criticized the decision to introduce special labels for alcohol in Ireland

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.