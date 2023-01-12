Prosecutor appointed in case of secret documents found in Biden’s possession

WASHINGTON, January 12 – RIA Novosti. Attorney General and Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he has appointed a special counsel to investigate the situation with classified documents found in the private office and home of US President Joe Biden.

“I’m announcing today the appointment of Robert Hoore to the position of Special Counsel in accordance with the current rules of the agency that investigates such matters,” US Attorney General Garland said.

He said it was in the public interest to appoint a special counsel to investigate the incident and expressed confidence that the special counsel’s qualifications would ensure a “professional and speedy” handling of the case.

Garland said he ordered the Attorney General to determine “whether there has been a violation of the law by a person or agency” in connection with the discovered documents.

In recent days, a scandal has erupted in the United States in connection with the discovery in Biden’s office at the expert center in Washington of secret documents relating to the period when the incumbent president was the vice president of the United States . On Thursday, the White House released a statement from which it follows that a new portion of classified materials was found in Biden’s personal home in the town of Wilmington. All materials refer to the period of his vice presidency in the administration of Barack Obama and could, in violation of the regulations, be with Biden when he was a private person.