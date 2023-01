Prosecutor appointed in case of secret documents found in Biden’s possession

In recent days, a scandal has erupted in the United States in connection with the discovery in Biden’s office at the expert center in Washington of secret documents relating to the period when the incumbent president was the vice president of the United States . On Thursday, the White House released a statement from which it follows that a new portion of classified materials was found in Biden’s personal home in the town of Wilmington. All materials refer to the period of his vice presidency in the administration of Barack Obama and could, in violation of the regulations, be with Biden when he was a private person.